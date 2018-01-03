Woman celebrates her 80th birthday with a deep-sea dive (1/3)

A grandmother-of-five has celebrated her 80th birthday by exploring the wreckage of a First World War battleship off the coast of Scotland. Pat Fung marked the occasion by scuba diving on the 45-meter-deep wreck of the SS Kronprinz Wilhelm at Scapa Flow in the Orkneys. She said she only discovered her love for scuba-diving during a trip to the Maldives for her husband’s retirement when she was 68-years-old. She also had scuba diving trips to Mexico, the Caribbean and Egypt. (Photo/VCG)