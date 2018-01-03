LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Photo

Woman celebrates her 80th birthday with a deep-sea dive (1/3)

2018-01-03 13:21 Ecns.cn Editor:Yao Lan
1

A grandmother-of-five has celebrated her 80th birthday by exploring the wreckage of a First World War battleship off the coast of Scotland. Pat Fung marked the occasion by scuba diving on the 45-meter-deep wreck of the SS Kronprinz Wilhelm at Scapa Flow in the Orkneys. She said she only discovered her love for scuba-diving during a trip to the Maldives for her husband’s retirement when she was 68-years-old. She also had scuba diving trips to Mexico, the Caribbean and Egypt. (Photo/VCG)

Prev Button Next Button
LINE
MorePhoto
MoreVideo
News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.