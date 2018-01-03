LINE

Ice hotel opens in Inner Mongolia (1/4)

2018-01-03
A hotel made of ice and snow officially opened on December 25, 2017 in Hulunbuir , North China's Inner Mongolia autonomous region. Almost all internal facilities, including beds, tables and decorations are carved with ice. Covering an area of 1,000 square meters, the hotel is made with 1,500 tons of ice. It has a recreation hall, a reading room, a bar, and a dining hall. The temperature in the suites is about 5 degrees below zero. But the beds are covered with moisture-proof pad and reindeer fur. Warm sleeping bags and clothing are provided to ensure that guests will not get frostbite. The hotel is expected to melt away in three months as it gets warm in spring.(Photo/VCG)

