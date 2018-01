Incredible photographs taken by pilot Christiaan van Heijst from the Netherlands and his friend Daan Krans reveal some truly spectacular weather. They run a photography company that specializes in flight-deck images. Van Heijst, 34, said “when viewing a big storm of Northern Lights or an active thunderstorm I feel very small and insignificant compared to the raw energy, beauty and size that plays out in front of me.” (Photo/IC)