More than 2,000 fish are stacked to form a 10-meter-long wall during winter fishing at Chagan Lake, Songyuan City, Northeast China’s Jilin Province, Dec. 28, 2017. The lake, used by emperors as a fishing site in times past, is known for its rich fish resources. Today winter fishing, including the centuries-old technique of drilling holes and casting nets in low temperatures, has become a tourist attraction. (Photo/IC)