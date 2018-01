Fireworks explode under a supermoon — a full moon that occurs at the lunar perigee — at the Times Square in New York City, Jan. 1, 2018. The name “supermoon” was coined by an astrologer in 1979 and is often used by the media today to describe what astronomers would call a perigean full moon: a full moon occurring near or at the time when the Moon is at its closest point in its orbit around Earth, according to NASA. (Photo/Agencies)