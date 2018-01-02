LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Photo

Inheritors of Xiangdong Mask of Nuo Opera(1/22)

2018-01-02 13:34 Xinhua Editor:Li Yan
1

Chen Quanfu checks a mask of Nuo Opera in Xiangdong District of Pingxiang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Dec. 28, 2017. Mask is an important element of Nuo Opera, which was listed as one of the national intangible cultural heritages. Chen Quanfu and Peng Guolong are the inheritors of Xiangdong Mask of Nuo Opera. The craft calls for a great deal of times as well as mastery. Chen can carve 400 types of masks and Peng creates many new models on the basis of traditional skill. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)

Prev Button Next Button
LINE
MorePhoto
MoreVideo
News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.