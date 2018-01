Israeli archaeologists unveil a 2,700-year-old clay seal impression which they said belonged to a biblical governor of Jerusalem, Jan. 1, 2018. The artifact, inscribed in an ancient Hebrew script as “belonging to the governor of the city”, was likely attached to a shipment or sent as a souvenir on behalf of the governor, the most prominent local position held in Jerusalem at the time, the Israel Antiquities Authority said. (Photo/Agencies)