PLA takes over flag-raising duty at Tian'anmen Square on New Year's Day(1/15)

The Guard of Honor of the Chinese People's Liberation Army(PLA) perform the national flag-raising duty at the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 1, 2018. The responsibility for guarding China's national flag and firing salute cannons at the Tian'anmen Square was transferred to the Chinese People's Liberation Army from Jan. 1, 2018, as authorized by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China. Before Jan. 1, the ceremony was conducted by the armed police. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)