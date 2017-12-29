LINE

Sichuan province opens prison museum(1/5)

2017-12-29 15:43 Ecns.cn Editor:Yao Lan
People visit Sichuan Prison Museum in Pengshan County, Southwest China’s Sichuan Province, Dec. 29, 2017. The newly opened museum covers an area of 10 mu, or 0.67 hectares, including a 3,675-square-meter exhibition hall that introduces the history and development of the province’s prison system. China’s Prison Law was adopted at the 11th Meeting of the Standing Committee of the Eighth National People's Congress on December 29, 1994 and promulgated on December 29, 1994. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)

