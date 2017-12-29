Polish man rescued after 7 months drifting in Indian Ocean with his cat(1/4)

Zbigniew Reket, a Polish sailor who was rescued on Dec. 25 in the Indian Ocean by the French coast guard, sits with his cat on his boat in Le Port, on the French overseas island of La Reunion, on Dec. 27, 2017. The French coast guard rescued the 54-year-old Polish sailor in the Indian Ocean who says he spent seven months with only his cat for company in a broken-down boat. Investigators are seeking to piece together the itinerary of the 54-year-old who says he took to the sea in his makeshift vessel from the Comoros Islands off the coast of Mozambique in May with the aim of reaching South Africa.(Photo/Agencies)