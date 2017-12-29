Xi'an starts building museum of bronze chariots (1/5)

Bronze chariots and horses are on display at the Mausoleum of Emperor Qinshihuang Site Museum in Xi’an City, the capital of Northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, Dec. 28, 2017. A new museum for bronze chariots and horses will be built next to the mausoleum located at the foot of Lishan Mountain. The underground museum, about 8,000 square meters, will have a total investment of 189.5 million yuan ($29 million). Construction will be completed in October 2019. (Photo: China News Service/Zhong Xin)