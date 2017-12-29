Xi'an starts building museum of bronze chariots (1/5)

Prev Button Next Button
Bronze chariots and horses are on display at the Mausoleum of Emperor Qinshihuang Site Museum in Xi’an City, the capital of Northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, Dec. 28, 2017. A new museum for bronze chariots and horses will be built next to the mausoleum located at the foot of Lishan Mountain. The underground museum, about 8,000 square meters, will have a total investment of 189.5 million yuan ($29 million). Construction will be completed in October 2019. (Photo: China News Service/Zhong Xin)