Members of China's Antarctic expedition at the Zhongshan Station welcome other researchers from the icebreaker Xuelong in Antarctic, Dec. 27, 2017. China's research icebreaker Xuelong, or Snow Dragon, sailed on a floating ice field 42-km away from the Zhongshan Station. A group of team members took a helicopter to arrive at the station. Xuelong set sail from Shanghai, east China, on Nov. 8, beginning the country's 34th Antarctic expedition. (Xinhua/Bai Guolong)