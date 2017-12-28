LINE

Snow 'town' for children opens its doors (1/5)

2017-12-28 14:56 chinadaily.com.cn Editor:Li Yahui
(Photo provided to China Daily)

Nearly 1,000 snowmen of different shapes wearing colorful hats and scarfs dotted the primary ski slopes at the Yuyang International Ski Resort in Pinggu district, Beijing, on Dec 23.

The snowmen were made by parents and children who came to witness the opening of the Ice and Snow Art Town for Children.

A maze that uses the Traquair Maze — covering over 10,000 square meters — in Scotland as its prototype has been bricked up with ice cubes of over 1,000 tons, covering 1,200 square meters.

