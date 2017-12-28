Yearender: Giant pandas, China's furry ambassadors(1/15)

Photo taken on Dec. 18, 2017 shows giant panda cub Xiang Xiang at Tokyo's Ueno Zoological Gardens, Japan. A ceremony was held on Monday at Tokyo's Ueno Zoological Gardens to mark the upcoming public debut of giant panda cub Xiang Xiang. (Xinhua)

As a unique species of China, the giant panda symbolizes peace and friendship. These furry ambassadors, regarded by the Chinese as national treasures, are adored worldwide.

This October, Giant panda was named an "Asia Game Changer" by the Asia Society for its role played in promoting friendly relationships between countries.

The Asia Game Changer Awards were launched by the Asia Society in 2014, which recognize those making a transformative and positive difference for the future of Asia and the world.