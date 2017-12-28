LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Photo

Yearender: Giant pandas, China's furry ambassadors(1/15)

2017-12-28 15:02 Xinhua Editor:Li Yahui
1

Photo taken on Dec. 18, 2017 shows giant panda cub Xiang Xiang at Tokyo's Ueno Zoological Gardens, Japan. A ceremony was held on Monday at Tokyo's Ueno Zoological Gardens to mark the upcoming public debut of giant panda cub Xiang Xiang. (Xinhua)

As a unique species of China, the giant panda symbolizes peace and friendship. These furry ambassadors, regarded by the Chinese as national treasures, are adored worldwide.

This October, Giant panda was named an "Asia Game Changer" by the Asia Society for its role played in promoting friendly relationships between countries.

The Asia Game Changer Awards were launched by the Asia Society in 2014, which recognize those making a transformative and positive difference for the future of Asia and the world.

Prev Button Next Button
LINE
MorePhoto
MoreVideo
News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2017 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.