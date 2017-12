With smartphones becoming all the more thinner yet larger in height and width aspects, the world’s smallest fully functioning phone, the Zanco "Tiny T1", has been revealed. Featuring a 0.49 inch OLED screen with a resolution of 64×12 pixels, the Zanco Tiny T1 weighs in at just 13 grams, and can store 300 phone contacts. The phone is fully functional and supports calls and text. (Photo/VCG)