Zhao Kaiying makes tiger-head shoes in Tancheng County of Linyi, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 24, 2017. Zhao Kaiying, 85-year-old, has been making tiger-head shoes for more than 20 years. Tiger-head shoes, with their bright colors and intricate patterns, is a traditional wearing for children in China symbolizing good wishes. (Xinhua/Zhang Chunlei)