Seasons Through Birds' Eyes | Xiaoshu

After　the Summer Solstice, the Slight Heat, or Xiaoshu　season, sets in, ushering in scorching　heat and frequent rainfall.　

Like a prelude or a precursor, Xiaoshu marks the onset of the hottest stretch of summer　although it　is not yet the dog days. Despite fluctuations in the weather, the vibrant chorus of summer songs remains unchanged.　

Although Xiaoshu has　not reached its peak scorching temperatures, the lengthening days offer　ample light or opportunity for　people to pursue　their long-held desires.　

During this solar term, the heat intensifies,　occasionally　accompanied by storms. It may bring discomfort, which could also be seen as another manifestation of gifts　from nature.　

The abundance of nature may not be sufficient　without the delight. Moreover, it　is worth noting that the discomfort　may not　always　be　inherently negative.　

Amidst the discomfort, there lies a hint of tranquility　and tolerance in the solar term of Xiaoshu, which　acts　as a catalyst for　the　growth and prosperity of all things.　What was once pondered upon becomes visible.　

All past experiences　are woven with threads of　joy　and　sorrow. We can only say that time bestows upon us these experiences.　

Eventually, we come to realize that the unforgettable moments reside in the present.　

(Jointly produced by China News Service and Dalian News Media Group)

　

