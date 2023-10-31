Direct flight service links China's Xiamen with Doha

China's Xiamen Airlines on Tuesday launched a direct air route linking Xiamen, a coastal city in east China's Fujian Province, with Qatar's capital of Doha.

The Xiamen-Doha passenger service will use a Boeing 787 aircraft and offer a round-trip flight every Tuesday and Friday, shuttling between the Xiamen Gaoqi International Airport and the Hamad International Airport in Doha.

The outbound flight took off from Xiamen early Tuesday morning.

This is the first direct flight service linking Fujian with Doha.