Flying Tigers story continues: 103-year-old Flying Tigers veteran

2023-10-31 21:08:40Ecns.cn Editor : Lu Yan ECNS App Download

Harry Moyer, a United States Flying Tigers veteran, celebrated　his 103rd birthday at a welcome banquet in Beijing　on Monday. 　

The American Volunteer Group of the Chinese Air Force was more widely known as the "Flying Tigers." Moyer joined the U.S. Army Air Corps in 1942 and fought throughout World War II.　 　

The Flying Tigers shot down numerous enemy planes during the fight against the invading Japanese troops in　World War II. 　

"The younger generation will study the history of the Flying Tigers. The Flying Tigers story doesn't die. It continues. I'm so kind of blessed to be here. I hope to come back next year," Moyer told China News Service. 　

