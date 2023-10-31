Flying Tigers story continues: 103-year-old Flying Tigers veteran

Harry Moyer, a United States Flying Tigers veteran, celebrated his 103rd birthday at a welcome banquet in Beijing on Monday.

The American Volunteer Group of the Chinese Air Force was more widely known as the "Flying Tigers." Moyer joined the U.S. Army Air Corps in 1942 and fought throughout World War II.

The Flying Tigers shot down numerous enemy planes during the fight against the invading Japanese troops in World War II.

"The younger generation will study the history of the Flying Tigers. The Flying Tigers story doesn't die. It continues. I'm so kind of blessed to be here. I hope to come back next year," Moyer told China News Service.