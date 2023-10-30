U.S. Flying Tigers veteran Harry Moyer celebrates 103rd birthday

U.S. Flying Tigers veteran Harry Moyer celebrated his 103rd birthday in Beijing on Monday afternoon. As the crowd sang "Happy Birthday," Moyer cut off a piece of birthday cake and tasted it.

Two U.S. Flying Tigers veterans, Harry Moyer and Melvin McMullen, attended the Flying Tigers memorial ceremony held by the U.S. embassy in China on Monday.

The two veterans recalled their experiences as pilots. They told stories of bonding with the Flying Tigers and fighting alongside the Chinese people.

Moyer joined the U.S. Army Air Corps in 1942. He is noted for serving with distinction in combat in different theaters of operations during WWII - first in North Africa, next in the liberation of Sicily and Italy, and finally in China, battling the Japanese aggressors.

Moyer's squadron joined the 23rd Fighter Group of the 14th Air Force in China in 1944 and was primarily responsible for protecting Chinese airfields and the B-29 bombers stationed there tasked with counter-attacks on Japan.

Moyer once celebrated his centennial birthday by taking a solo flight in the United States.