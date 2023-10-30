LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Video

Making a car in 2 minutes at Seres smart factory in SW China's Chongqing

2023-10-30 11:29:30Ecns.cn Editor : Luo Pan ECNS App Download

In a　Seres　automobile smart factory in southwest China's Chongqing, the mechanical arms　on the production line were　constantly stretching and rotating to complete the welding of the car body. A set of automated guided vehicle　(AGV) robots were　traveling in the factory. 　

It is understood that advanced automated production lines are used here, and the welding workshop is equipped with 344 robots, realizing 100 percent　automated welding and gluing. 　

In this factory, it takes only about 2 minutes for a new energy vehicle to roll off the line from a steel plate to a complete car. 　

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2023 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]