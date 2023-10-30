Making a car in 2 minutes at Seres smart factory in SW China's Chongqing

In a Seres automobile smart factory in southwest China's Chongqing, the mechanical arms on the production line were constantly stretching and rotating to complete the welding of the car body. A set of automated guided vehicle (AGV) robots were traveling in the factory.

It is understood that advanced automated production lines are used here, and the welding workshop is equipped with 344 robots, realizing 100 percent automated welding and gluing.

In this factory, it takes only about 2 minutes for a new energy vehicle to roll off the line from a steel plate to a complete car.