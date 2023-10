The 134th Session of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, was held from October 15 to November 4 in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province.

This year's exhibition venue spans 1.5 million square meters, with over 70,000 booths for exhibitors. It attracted over 50,000 buyers from more than 200 countries and regions who registered on the opening day, setting a new record in terms of exhibition scale.