China's Danjiangkou Reservoir fully filled

The Danjiangkou Reservoir in central China's Hubei Province has been fully filled as its water level reaches 170 meters.

As the largest man-made lake in Asia, the Danjiangkou Reservoir is the starting point of the middle route of China's South-to-North Water Diversion Project.

Covering an area of 1,050 square kilometers, the Danjiangkou Reservoir has played an important role in alleviating the burden of flood control in the middle and lower reaches of the Hanjiang River and even for the areas of the Yangtze River.

"With a water level of 170 meters, the Danjiangkou reservoir is fully operational for flood control, water supply, and environmental protection. Up to now, the project has diverted 59.2 billion cubic meters of water to the population in northern China.

With abundant water resources and excellent qualities, the people of the north can set their minds at rest," said Zhang Jinfeng, vice president of China South-to-North Water Diversion Middle Route Co, Ltd.