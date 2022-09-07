LINE

Rescue continues in quake-hit Sichuan

(ECNS) -- Landslides occurred in some parts of Luding County, resulting in dammed lakes at the confluence of rivers. Thousands of residents were trapped in local villages near the epicenter.

Rescuers scoured for missing people in parts of the affected areas on Monday. Firefighters carried survivors on a stretcher across a river over a makeshift bridge as well as damaged buildings and roads.

A total of 74 people have been killed and 26 remain missing after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Luding County in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Monday, local authorities said Wednesday.

