Dragon Festival celebrated in Toronto

2022-09-05

(ECNS) -- The Toronto Dragon Festival was held to promote traditional Chinese culture at Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto, Canada from Sept. 2 to 4.

Hosted by the Canadian Association of Chinese Performing Arts, this annual event opens free to the public, including dragon dancing, concerts, craft displays, calligraphy shows and more.

About 2,000 performers and volunteers from nearly 100 local communities took part in the event.

A giant dragon about twelve-meter-long and five-meter-high also made its debut at the festival, attracting hundreds of visitors.

