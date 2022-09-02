Track-laying completed on China's first cross-sea high-speed railway

(ECNS) -- Track-laying on China's first sea-crossing high-speed railway was completed on August 30 in East China's Fujian province.

As an important part of the coastal passage in China's "eight vertical and eight horizontal" high-speed railway network, the Fuzhou-Xiamen railway starts from Fuzhou in the north, passes Putian and Quanzhou, and terminates at Xiamen and Zhangzhou in the south, connecting with multiple railways.

The 277.42-kilometer railway has a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour. Besides, there are 8 passenger transport stations set along the railway line, and it is expected to slash the travel time between the two cities to just one hour.

Constructors overcame difficulties including the complicated marine hydrological environment and adopted advanced track-laying facilities to improve the track-laying efficiency. On average, about 6 km of track was laid per day, according to China Railway Nanchang Group.

The project is expected to be completed in 2023.