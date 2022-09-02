LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Video

Track-laying completed on China's first cross-sea high-speed railway

2022-09-02 11:58:51Ecns.cn ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- Track-laying on China's first sea-crossing high-speed railway was completed on August 30 in East China's Fujian province.

As an important part of the coastal passage in China's "eight vertical and eight horizontal" high-speed railway network, the Fuzhou-Xiamen railway starts from Fuzhou in the north, passes Putian and Quanzhou, and terminates at Xiamen and Zhangzhou in the south, connecting with multiple railways.

The 277.42-kilometer railway has a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour. Besides, there are 8 passenger transport stations set along the railway line, and it is expected to slash the travel time between the two cities to just one hour.

Constructors overcame difficulties including the complicated marine hydrological environment and adopted advanced track-laying facilities to improve the track-laying efficiency. On average, about 6 km of track was laid per day, according to China Railway Nanchang Group.

The project is expected to be completed in 2023.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2022 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]