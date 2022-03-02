World's first LNG dual-fuel super-large crude carrier delivered

(ECNS) -- The world's first Liquefied Natural Gas dual-fuel (Oil%26 Gas) VLCC (Very Large and ultra-large Crude Carrier) was delivered Monday to the Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Company for shipping giant COSCO.

Yuan Rui Yang, the VLCC, is 333 meters long and 60 meters wide.

With a dual-fuel engine, power generators and boiler, its endurance can reach 12,000 nautical miles in gas mode and 24,000 nautical miles powered by dual fuel.

This will help cut the design energy efficiency index about 39.3 percent lower than the baseline value.