LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Video

World's first LNG dual-fuel super-large crude carrier delivered

1
2022-03-02 19:27:26Ecns.cn Editor : Lu Yan ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- The world's first Liquefied Natural Gas dual-fuel (Oil%26 Gas) VLCC (Very Large and ultra-large Crude Carrier) was delivered Monday to the Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Company for shipping giant COSCO.

Yuan Rui Yang, the VLCC, is 333 meters long and 60 meters wide.

With a dual-fuel engine, power generators and boiler, its endurance can reach 12,000 nautical miles in gas mode and 24,000 nautical miles powered by dual fuel.

This will help cut the design energy efficiency index about 39.3 percent lower than the baseline value.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2022 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]