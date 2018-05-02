Kung fu master smashes 337 walnuts with bare hand in just 60 seconds

(ECNS)--Li Weijun, a kung fu master from Foshan City in southern China's Guangdong Province, set a new world record on April 29 by smashing 337 walnuts with his bare hand in 60 seconds.
