Robot Sophia exhibits latest development of AI at Toronto

(ECNS) -- Clad in an elegant black dress, Robot Sophia, the latest invention of the robotics revolution, cracked jokes and shared insight about the future of artificial intelligence at 2018 Discovery Conference in the Metro Toronto Convention Center, April 30.

Sophia exhibited the latest development in artificial intelligence with its ability to interact with people and respond to any question with precision, promptness, and human reactions.

Her creator David Hanson made a keynot speech with this humanoid robot by hologram. Hanson said he hopes to develop "a true synthetic consciousness" for Sophia and the handful of other robots.

Sophia was granted Saudi Arabian citizenship in 2017.