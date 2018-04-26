Shanghai panda cubs get names

(ECNS)--Two 6-month-old giant pandas born at the Shanghai Wild Animal Park finally have names for themselves. Xue Bao was the name given to the male giant panda cub, suggesting pure and precious — Xue means snow and Bao is baby in Chinese. It also suggests good wishes for fertility. Qian Jin is homophonic for "apple of the eye" in Chinese and is usually given to a daughter. Qian means lush growth of trees and grass. It signifies vitality, modesty, freshness, elegance and beauty, the park said