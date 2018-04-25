Modigliani nude painting sets world record at estimated $150 mln

(ECNS) — Sotheby's announced on Tuesday that a Modigliani reclining nude is to be offered with an estimate in excess of $150 million at auction, the highest pre-sale figure for any work of art.

The painting depicting a naked French woman in repose, is one of 22 reclining nudes completed by Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani, many of them exhibited at a scandalising exhibition in Paris in 1917.

The painting and other highlights from the New York sales will be displayed to the public at Sothebys's Hong Kong gallery on April 25 and 26.