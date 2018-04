(ECNS) -- Two giant pandas, born in Japan and Spain respectively, attracted thousands of visitors at Qianlingshan Park in Guiyang in southwest China's Guizhou Province on Sunday.

One of the two male pandas "Hai Bang" was born in Japan in 2010, while the other one "Xing Bao" was born in Spain in 2013.

The pandas will stay in Guiyang for three years.