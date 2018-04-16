Italian Kong Fu fan shows off at World Martial Arts in China

(ENCS) — A martial arts exchange, Swordman Gathering — World Martial Arts in China, was held in Beijing on Saturday.

Anton (first name), an Italian language teacher in Qingdao City, east China's Shandong, said he practices a wide range of Chinese Kong Fu, including the mantis sword, Wing Chun Kung Fu, and Eight Diagrams Palm.

A martial arts fan, he hails from Italy.

"Chinese Wushu (martial arts) is very popular. Many people really like it," he said.

Anton said his mother also became interested in Chinese Kong Fu thanks to his influence, and has begun practicing Tai Chi.