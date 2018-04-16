LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Video

Italian Kong Fu fan shows off at World Martial Arts in China

1
2018-04-16 14:49Ecns.cn Editor: Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download

(ENCS) — A martial arts exchange, Swordman Gathering — World Martial Arts in China, was held in Beijing on Saturday.

Anton (first name), an Italian language teacher in Qingdao City, east China's Shandong, said he practices a wide range of Chinese Kong Fu, including the mantis sword, Wing Chun Kung Fu, and Eight Diagrams Palm.

A martial arts fan, he hails from Italy.

"Chinese Wushu (martial arts) is very popular. Many people really like it," he said.

Anton said his mother also became interested in Chinese Kong Fu thanks to his influence, and has begun practicing Tai Chi.

　　

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.