Bullfighting contest staged in Yunnan

(ECNS)--The 3rd folk bullfighting contest kicked off in Menglian County, Pu'er City, Yunnan Province on April 10. It is said that nearly 100 domestic buffaloes and cattle will participate for the championship title.
RIGHT BG
(ECNS)--The 3rd folk bullfighting contest kicked off in Menglian County, Pu'er City, Yunnan Province on April 10. It is said that nearly 100 domestic buffaloes and cattle will participate for the championship title.
Bullfighter tumbling bull performance in E China2017-10-10
Red Bull Soapbox Race in Lausanne2017-09-12