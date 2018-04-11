Snow leopards spotted 56 times in eastern Tibet

(ECNS)--A total of 20 infrared cameras installed across a 300 square kilometer area in the Nujiang River valley of Tibet captured footage of snow leopards as many as 56 times in the past three months this year.
RIGHT BG
(ECNS)--A total of 20 infrared cameras installed across a 300 square kilometer area in the Nujiang River valley of Tibet captured footage of snow leopards as many as 56 times in the past three months this year.
Snow leopards captured on multiple occasions in 2017 in NW China2018-02-26