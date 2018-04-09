Thai Princess visits Sichuan for 9th time

(ECNS) -- Thailand's crown princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn paid a visit on April 7 to Beichuan, a earthquake-hit town in 2008.

The princess laid a bunch of chrysanthemums before a stone wall commemorating quake victims.

She also visited Princess Sirindhorn Primary School in Mianyang and watched a children's performance.

The school, built in 2010 at tens of millions yuan, was donated by the princess in her own name.

She encouraged the students to study hard and love life.

It's the third occasion that Princess Sirindhorn had visited the school and 9th trip to Sichuan Province.

Princess Sirindhorn Primary School and Thailand Chitralada School are sister schools. Exchanges that are held biannually focus on Sichuan cuisine, Chinese traditional folk customs and Thai craft. More than 1,000 Chinese and Thai students have benefited from the exchanges.