(ECNS)--Camera traps have caught a giant panda mother nursing a cub in a Chinese nature reserve.

The video and still images were captured on April 1 in a bamboo forest about 2,600 meters above sea level in the Qinling Mountains in northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

The panda mother was nursing her cub, which was around eight months old. The two had been walking on the snow-covered ground.