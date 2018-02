(ECNS) — More than 80 athletes from about 20 countries including Russia, France, South Korea and China participated in the 2018 UIAA Ice Climbing World Cup in Hohhot City, capital of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, on Friday.

Dubbed "waltz on the ice wall", this sports is a test on an athlete's physical endurance and skills.

China is one of the five stops on the 2018 UIAA Ice Climbing World Tour, which also goes to Switzerland, Italy, South Korea and Russia.