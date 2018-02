(ECNS) -- Less than 1 meter wide and 55 meters long, Qianshi Hutong is located in Beijing's Xicheng district.

"Qianshi" literally means "money market."

The average width of Qianshi Hutong is just 0.7 meters, with the narrowest part at 0.4 meters, just enough space for one person to pass.

The narrowest hutong in Beijing, it was once the financial center of the capital, home to numerous private banks.