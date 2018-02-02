Shanghai airport sniffer dog good at maths

A four-year-old dog whose task is to sniff out illegal goods at Shanghai Pudong Airport demonstrated its mathematical ability by giving the correct answers in barks to questions like, six divided by three, ten minus seven, one plus three etc.
