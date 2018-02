We have captured this stunning time lapse of the entire lunar eclipse, condensed into 60 seconds. See the gray moon slowly darken into a crescent and then turn deep red before returning to its gray color and setting.

It is not that rare for a "super moon" or "blue moon" or "blood moon" go appear solely, but it is rare that these three astronomical phenomena appear alongside each other. It only happened five times in the 20th century, the last time having been on Mar 31, 1866.