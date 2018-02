(ECNS) -- A group of sculptures named "The Simpsons" debuted in Chongqing on Wednesday, attracting many visitors.

The highest sculpture is about 9 meters tall.

The Simpsons, an American animated sitcom created by Matt Groening, is a depiction of working-class life, epitomized by the Simpson family, which consists of Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie.