(ECNS) -- China has successfully cloned world's first macaques from somatic cells by method that made Dolly.

The two macaques, Zhong Zhong and Hua Hua, were born on Nov. 27, 2017 and Dec. 5, 2017, at the non-human-primate research facility under the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS).

The initial research was published on the website of the scientific journal, Cell.