Xi, Trump discuss bilateral ties, Korean Peninsula over phone

2018-01-17

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump on Tuesday discussed the recent progress on the Korean Peninsula over the phone.

Xi pointed out that economic and trade cooperation between China and the US has brought concrete benefits to both sides and noted that the two countries should maintain this healthy and stable momentum.

Both sides should push forward the second round of four high-level China-U.S. dialogue mechanisms, while also opening more markets to each other and working towards properly solving the trade and economic problems, Xi said.

Xi also emphasized that both sides should strengthen cooperation in military, law enforcement, anti-drug and people-to-people communications, and should maintain close contact regarding international and regional issues.

Trump expressed a willingness to work with China on enhancing high-level exchanges, to properly deal with problems on economic and trade levels and to achieve greater development in bilateral relations.

During the phone conversation, the two leaders also exchanged views on the recent progress on the Korean Peninsula.

Xi said all sides concerned should make joint efforts to keep up the hard-won momentum in the easing of the situation on the Korean Peninsula and create conditions to restart talks.

International communities should stick to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, which is beneficial to the interests of all parties. China is willing to work with U.S. to strengthen communication and cooperation in order to properly handle the issue, Xi added.

Trump reaffirmed China's key role on the issue of Korean Peninsular and vowed to strengthen communication and cooperation with China going forward.

　　

