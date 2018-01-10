Body found at scene of vessel collision off E China coast

Rescuers Monday found a body in waters near a collision between two vessels off China's east coast Saturday evening, according to the Ministry of Transport.
RIGHT BG
Rescuers Monday found a body in waters near a collision between two vessels off China's east coast Saturday evening, according to the Ministry of Transport.
No large-scale oil spill found after east China coast vessel collision2018-01-10
Body found at scene of vessel collision off east China coast2018-01-09
Largest wind turbine vessel may boost intl cooperation in South China Sea2017-10-30