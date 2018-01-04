China sees U.S.$8.6 bln movie box office in 2017

According to the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television, China's movie box office revenue rose by 13.45 percent in 2017 to more than 55.9 billion yuan (8.6 billion U.S. dollars), with domestic films contributing to 53.84 percent of the market.

Domestic action movie "Wolf Warrior II" was top on the list and became the country's highest-grossing film ever, raking in 5.68 billion yuan in ticket sales.

Four other domestic movies made it to the top ten list, among them are "Never Say Die", "Kung Fu Yoga" and "Journey to the West: The Demons Strike Back" in third, fourth and fifth place respectively, and Feng Xiaogang's "Youth" in eighth place.

"The Fate of the Furious" was the top-grossing foreign film, ranking second on the list.

Other top ten foreign pictures were "Transformers: The Last Knight", "Dangal", "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales", and "Kong: Skull Island".

"Twenty Two" featuring the stories of 22 comfort women became the first Chinese documentary to surpass 100 million yuan at the box office.