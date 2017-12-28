LINE

Armed Police Reform: Central Military Commission to take charge in 2018

2017-12-28

China's Armed Police Force is going through a major reform. Staring next year, the force will be under the command of the Communist Party of China, and the Central Military Commission.

The force will no longer be subordinate to the State Council. As a crucial component of China's armed forces, the People's Armed Police are entrusted with the most vital tasks - safeguarding national security and maintaining social stability. They are always engaged in the front line and their duties often involve firefighting, emergency rescues and counter-terrorism operations.

　　

