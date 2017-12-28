BeiDou Navigation Satellite System marks 5 years of operation

December 27 marks the fifth anniversary of the launch of the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System's (BDS) operational capacity. BDS is a Chinese satellite navigation system that has been offering navigation services to customers mainly in Asia-Pacific region.

According to the company, which held a press conference at the State Council Information Office on Wednesday, over the past half decade, the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System application industry has enjoyed rapid development and their international cooperation has become a national calling card.