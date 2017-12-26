Pet owners spare no expense spoiling their furry companions

More and more people in China are looking to pets as companions. And with this, the pet industry is booming. The industry is growing at a rapid rate, as pet owners show the sky is the limit when it comes to pampering their furry friends.

The pet industry has led to the creation of places like a pet cinema, where pets get the full VIP treatment.

For customer Gao Gao, no expense is spared when it comes to her dog Rou Rou.

Gao Gao wants to ensure her canine friend has the best of everything. She said: "Before, I used to give her dog food now I make her food myself, natural food, fresh things like different kinds of meat, and it's all organic, like really good quality. Vegetables, toys, clothes, washing, beauty treatments, these are my expenses. I've never added it all up though."

Gao Gao is not alone. Cute Beasts Pet Resort CEO Li Chen said: "In this era, the spending power of people born in the 80s and even 90s has increased, and as far as we're concerned the role animals played has also changed. Actually this is the most important thing, they're now like our life companions, members of the family, some young couples who don't want children even use rearing a pet as a way to make their lives happier together."

Offering everything from grooming to swimming lessons the pet market smells the trend and has taken advantage of the opportunity.

According to China Daily, Chinese pet owners spent about 19 billion US dollars last year. And it's no surprise to see dog owners like Lydia spending 1,500 dollars on a birthday party. Lydia said: "Friends who don't like dogs might feel it's a bit over the top to be like this but he's a member of my family, or more often I treat him like my baby."

Devoted pet owners are indeed sparing no expense when it comes to spoiling their furry companions.