Disney theme parks in Tokyo to reopen July 1

Both Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea will reopen on July 1, according to Tokyo Disney Resort in a Tuesday notice from its official website.

The two theme parks have been closed since Feb 29 to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

To promote health and safety, a series of measures will be implemented, including controlled capacity through limits on attendance, limited visitors in attractions and other facilities, as well as regular cleaning and sanitization.

Guests are required to take part in temperature screening, wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

People who want to visit the two parks also are asked to purchase fixed-date tickets online, and three types of tickets with different entry times and prices will be sold to encourage social distancing at the entrance area, the notice said.

Other Disney parks in Asia have already resumed their operations. Shanghai Disneyland reopened on May 11, and Hong Kong Disneyland reopened last Thursday.

Disneyland Paris will begin gradual reopening on July 15. In the US, Walt Disney World plans to reopen July 11, and Disneyland in California is set to reopen on July 17.